Gallatin Valley’s beloved ‘Santa’ facing health struggles gets helicopter ride of a lifetime

BOZEMAN — Stan Veltkamp of Manhattan has spent decades donning his Santa Claus outfit each winter, delighting families across the Gallatin Valley. On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, the community rallied together to make one of Stan's dreams come true after so many years of his making children's dreams come true.

On Wednesday, Stan’s wife of 55 years, Marty Veltkamp, posted this message in the Manhattan Montana Facebook group:

Does anyone know the names of the helicopter services at the airport? My husband is very ill, we really don't know how much time he has. He repaired helicopters in the Army and would love to ride one again. I need to have an estimate of cost so I can start saving. He's given so much to this county as Santa I would like to reward him.

The post went viral, and that same day the community chipped in more than $1500 to pay for the trip in just three hours.

“This was a special something that my wife arranged for us. I was just blown away. And it surprised me so much that I was just speechless,” Stan says.

“I feel that, yes. This is a huge blessing for us—but I think the givers are the truly blessed ones,” adds Marty.

Stan has given a lot to the community as he transforms into Santa Claus come wintertime. He’s been wearing the red jolly suit for over 40 years.

When people would try to pay him, he’d say, “You want to give me something, that's fine. But I refuse to set a rate because I do this for love.”

In like fashion, helicopter pilot Mark Taylor of Rocky Mountain Rotors wanted to give back.

“I told [Marty] I would do it at a cost for the helicopter and anything that they made on top of that we are going to give to Stan and Marty. You know, I think it's wonderful. Bad things happen to good people, and many people in the community gather and show their love,” Taylor says.

Million Air in Belgrade covered the cost of the fuel for the trip, and on Thursday, Stan, Marty, and Mark took flight for Stan’s ride of a lifetime:

Hundreds of feet in the air, Stan and Marty share stories of the life they’ve built in Montana.

“We’ve been there for over forty-nine years,” Marty says as the helicopter flies over the town of Manhattan.

The last time Stan was on a helicopter was in 1966. While serving in the military, he worked on helicopters while stationed in Germany. As he looked across the rivers and mountains on Thursday, he pointed out all his favorite hunting spots.

“I've never hunted with him, so now I get to see them! There's the place he shot that one that hangs on our wall, that six-pointer,” Marty says.

Back on the ground, Marty and Stan headed off to another doctor's appointment, with hopes Stan will once again transform into Santa this December.