Gas prices drop 0.8¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA - Gas prices have dropped slightly over the last week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 0.8¢ to $3.22 as of Monday, August 25, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 2.5¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.6¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has risen 3.4¢ over the past week, remaining at $3.12 as of Monday.

The national average is 2.1¢ per gallon lower than a month ago, and is 18.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89.