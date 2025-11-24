Gas prices fall 0.3¢ over the past week in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have fallen 0.3¢ over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.99 as of Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Gas prices in Montana are 4.4¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.2¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price remained unchanged over the past week, standing at $3.03 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 2.0¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 2.5¢ higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.79 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.49.