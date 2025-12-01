Gas prices fall 3.3¢ over the past week in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have fallen 3.3¢ over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.95 as of Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

Gas prices in Montana are 4.3¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.3¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price fell 8.5¢ over the past week and stands at $2.95 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 6.9¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 5.4¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.68 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.34.