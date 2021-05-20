Gas prices hovering around $3 per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gasoline prices are hanging at around $3 gallon or higher across the region.

A survey by GasBuddy shows 57% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, much higher than the 31% from last year -- which was right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

High gas prices might stand in the way of some, with Memorial Day prices expect to be just under $3.

That estimate is lower than the average right now, but more than a dollar higher than one year ago.

Still, it will be the highest average price since 2014, when it reached $3.66 a gallon.

The automotive group AAA reports the national average is at $3.04 per gallon with Montana's cost about 13¢ lower.

Wyoming is seeing the price at an average of $3.03 while the cost per gallon is averaging $3.23 a gallon in Idaho.

