Gas prices remain unchanged in Montana

MISSOULA - Gas prices have held steady over the last week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas remains at $3.23 as of Monday, September 15, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 1.1¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.1¢ lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 3.6¢ over the past week to $3.12 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is down 1.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.8¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.88 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.11.