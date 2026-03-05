Gas prices surge in Montana amid global tensions

Drivers in Great Falls are feeling the financial squeeze as gas prices jump across the region. According to AAA, prices at the pump climbed by roughly 25 cents a gallon over just the past week, sparking frustration and concern among some people.

Rory Schulte, owner of Schulte’s 38th Street Store & Coffee House, says the price hikes are unlike anything he’s seen recently.

He said, “We are seeing a large increase right now. I mean, it's substantial. The average per day increase that I’m seeing is about 8 to 10 cents."

He noted that recent weeks have been far more volatile than previous years, explaining, “We have not seen as far as how volatile it's been in the last week and a half. We haven't seen that in 2026. We didn't even really see that in 2025. What we saw in 2025 was more of a declining roller coaster.”

Industry experts point to global tensions involving Iran, a major oil producer, as a leading factor driving prices higher. When international conflict threatens oil supply, it affects fuel costs across the globe—including here in Montana.

For diesel drivers, the cost increases are hitting especially hard.

Great Falls resident Mable Prusek said, “I drive a 30-year-old diesel truck, so very spendy on gas.”

What used to be a $50 fill-up for Mable has almost doubled in price: “I don't know how we're going to cover diesel this month—it's the only vehicle we have. Just making sure we can afford to go where we need to go and run errands and stuff.”

Many drivers now find themselves paying more than they were just a few weeks ago. Experts warn that if global tensions persist or escalate, prices could climb even higher.

“We're into 2026 and we see some world issues happening that are very much on the big stage, that's where we start to see the upward, not even roller coaster. It is just a straight line up,” Schulte said.

