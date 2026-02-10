Gianforte launches task force with hopes to eliminate job licensing barriers

HELENA — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte convened a new licensing reform task force Monday in Helena, targeting what he calls unnecessary regulations that prevent qualified workers from entering the job market.

According to a release from the governor's office, the bipartisan task force, chaired by Labor Commissioner Sarah Swanson, will focus on eliminating redundant licensing requirements in the construction and healthcare sectors. The group has until Sept. 2, 2026, to deliver its final report and recommendations.

"The state's licensing system is not keeping pace with demand for qualified workers," Gianforte said.

The governor wants to end over-regulation and reduce redundant training and testing requirements that he says make it too difficult for people to get to work.

Since taking office, Gianforte has repealed or amended more than 3,500 regulations — more than one-fifth of all regulations in the state.

Last year, Gianforte signed 26 licensing reform bills into law. Those bills standardized applications and processes for nearly 200,000 Montanans across 200 license types.

According to the release, the push for reform comes as more than 100,000 working-age Montanans are not employed and not seeking work, highlighting the disconnect between available workers and job opportunities.

