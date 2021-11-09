Gianforte tours East Helena High School career and technical classes

EAST HELENA — On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte traveled to East Helena to highlight the importance of career and technical education.

Gianforte toured East Helena High School, where career and technical learning spaces are a big part of the new building. He visited the school’s woodshop along with welding, culinary arts and business classes.

“I’m just pleased to be here today and see the excellent work going on here,” he said. “They have experienced teachers; these students are getting real-world skills that’s going to help them succeed in life.”

Gianforte said, with Montana’s population growing and the demand for housing higher than ever, these types of jobs will be key for the state in coming years.

“We need more carpenters and plumbers and cooks and computer science, and they’re doing that here at East Helena High,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gianforte also visited social studies students at East Helena’s Prickly Pear Elementary School to mark Montana’s Statehood Day and talk about the need for history education.