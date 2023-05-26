Glacier National Park drowning victim identified

WEST GLACIER - Authorities have released the name of the person who died after falling into Avalanche Creek in Glacier National Park on Monday, June 22, 2023.

Glacier National Park officials say the victim was University of Kansas student Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani.

Alquahtani was from Saudi Arabia and was a current resident of Lawrence, Kansas.

Alquahtani fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge on Monday afternoon.

She was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars by bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out.

They immediately began CPR and sent people to notify rangers and call 911.

National Park Staff, the ALERT helicopter and Three Rivers Ambulance were then called to the scene.

Alquahtani was declared deceased by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek.

Friends traveling with Alquahtani say she had just finished her first year of her master’s degree at the University of Kansas and was on a road trip tour of national parks to celebrate.

Friends described her as a risk-taker who loved getting in and being near water.

Law enforcement investigators say there are no indications of foul play, according to a news release.

The area where this incident occurred is off-trail and many visitors take the same risk.

Officials note that water-related incidents like this are the number one cause of death at Glacier National Park.

Visitors are asked to take extra precautions when approaching areas with water, especially during spring runoff.