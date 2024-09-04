Glacier National Park hosting first ever Astronomy Week

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park is hosting their first ever Astronomy Week and a team of NASA scientists will be there.

Astronomy Week runs through Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, with both daytime and nighttime activities throughout the park.

NASA scientists will be at the St. Mary Visitor Center on Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. to teach visitors about deep space.

The events will include solar viewing, night sky programs, a 3D Mars panorama, Dusty Star Observatory Tours, astrophotography workshops, an interactive art project, and evening talks.

The last Logan Pass Star Party of the season will conclude Astronomy Week on Friday. The Star Party is a ticketed event, and tickets will go on sale on Thursday.

Additional information can be found here.