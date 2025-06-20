Glacier National Park temporarily closing alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park has announced that the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road will be closing at 8 p.m. on Friday due to heavy rain and predicted snow.

The road will be closed between Avalanche and Jackson Glacier Overlook.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 2 a.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy, wet snow is expected above 5,000 feet of elevation with a "high chance of 5 to 12 inches of snow above 6,000 feet, with a possibility of 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the highest terrain," a news release states.

Visitors should expect snow to cause disruptions, including dangerous or impossible travel conditions.

Additionally, park officials caution that backcountry hikers may have difficulty navigating high elevation trails and should plan accordingly.

Glacier National Park will evaluate and reopen the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road when conditions improve.

Visit the park website for the most up-to-date information. Visitors can also sign up for GNP notifications to receive road status updates by texting GNPROADS to 333111.