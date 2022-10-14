Glacier National Park's Sun Road to close Sunday

Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park will close for the season this Sunday, October 16 at midnight.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes each year on or before the third Monday in October, depending on road and weather conditions.

On October 1, the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road closed for the season to vehicles, hikers, and bicyclists from the four-way intersection at Apgar to Logan Pass due to the Lake McDonald Utilities project [nps.gov].

On the east side, Going-to-the-Sun Road remained open from St. Mary to Logan Pass. On October 16 at midnight, the east side will close for the season as well.

On the east side, starting October 17, visitors can drive 13.5 miles from the St. Mary Entrance to Jackson Glacier Overlook. From there, visitors can hike or bike Going-to-the-Sun Road to Logan Pass. Potable water and toilets will no longer be available at Logan Pass after October 16.

Visitors should be aware of road crews prepping for winter operations which include removing guard rails, displays and signs, and installing snow poles along the road closure. Although hiking and biking is permitted from the Jackson Glacier Overlook as far as the hiker/biker closure signs when road crew is working, risks include falling ice or rocks and changing weather conditions. Closure points are determined by changing road crew activity and conditions. Bicycling is not permitted on snow-covered roads.

The Apgar Visitor Center is still accessible and open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 4:30 pm through October 23. Onsite services and available resources include information sharing, trip planning, publication distribution, Jr Ranger awards, passport stamps, bookstore sales, etc. The Apgar Visitor Center and bookstore will close for the season after October 23. Information, Wi-Fi, restrooms, and potable water are available in the Apgar Visitor Center Plaza 24 hours a day.

Loop B in the Apgar campground is accessible and in primitive status until Spring 2023. Campsites are available first-come, first-served. Visit the park’s Campground page [nps.gov] for additional camping information.

Autumn visitors to Glacier National Park will find cooler temperatures and are encouraged to prepare for shifting weather conditions with potential for rain or snow, especially in alpine areas. During the fall season, bear activity increases. Visitors are asked to be mindful of attractant storage requirements and remember that pets [nps.gov] are not permitted on trails at any time. Learn more about bear safety on the park’s website [nps.gov].

The park is open year-round and recreational opportunities can be found during all seasons but will be limited on the west side this year due to construction. Recreation on Going-to-the-Sun Road along Lake McDonald is not permitted for the 2022-2023 winter season due to the utilities project and there will be no access to Lake McDonald Lodge.

For additional information, visit the park’s website [nps.gov].