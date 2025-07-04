GLENDIVE — A wildfire burning in Makoshika State Park has scorched over 100 acres since it ignited Wednesday night, prompting the closure of a vast majority of Montana’s largest state park. The blaze has sent shockwaves through the Glendive community, but many are rallying together to help out.

Glendive community rallies as wildfire damages beloved Makoshika State Park

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the fire destroyed a yurt and at least one restroom in the park. While rain on Thursday night helped reduce the flames, fire crews remained on scene throughout the day as the blaze continued. An estimated 169 acres have burned, but as the fire is not yet contained, officials say the full extent of the damage remains unknown.

The park is located right outside of Glendive, and for locals, it's a popular gathering place. Known for its hiking trails, badlands, and dinosaur fossils, the park attracts more than 90,000 visitors annually.

“It's the heart of that community. Everybody loves that park," said Chris Dantic, a former manager of the park and current member of the Friends of Makoshika, a nonprofit that has supported the park for over 30 years.

But as the fire continues to burn, so does the sense of unity within the community.

"Everybody has stepped up, fire departments, everybody putting out the fire, community stepping up with water and food, so that's what Glendive is about," said Dantic.

The organization has launched a fundraiser to help with rebuilding and restoration efforts.

“There's going to have to be some replacement of structures, possibly, and some receding of areas where it's been burned and trees,” said Dantic.

Those who evacuated from the park also needed a place to go, so local residents and owners of Caprock Storage and RV Park, Blayne and Alexa Rau, quickly stepped in.

"These people are coming from all over the country, and they have plans to stay somewhere, and then all of a sudden, they're told they can't stay there," said Blayne.

“Makoshika is a huge reason why we're even actually here because of just tourists coming through and stuff, so they really are a big part of just our town, but also our business," added Alexa. “It's pretty bad because it's pretty dry up there. It's pretty rugged. It's not a lot of easy access to get to anywhere a fire would possibly be, so just the thought of friends and family over there trying to fight this fire in really dangerous conditions is concerning."

The couple's RV park, named after the rock formations found in the park, had several vacancies for the day. Upon hearing the park had partially closed, they decided to offer free stays to displaced campers, complete with water, electricity, and sewer hookups, and WiFi.

"Alexa and I, we just thought, 'What can we do? They're going to be kicking people out of the park if the fire is going to be rolling.' We just happen to have space for them, so we thought we'd make it available,” said Blayne.

It's a small act of kindness, but one that still has a large impact. At least three campers took them up on the offer Wednesday night. The Raus are extending the offer again for Thursday night.

As the blaze continues to burn, the community of Glendive is showcasing generosity during a time of uncertainty.

"It's the people that make the community and we're definitely seeing it this week,” said Dantic. "That's the best part about Glendive. They always step up and they definitely are in these relief efforts.”

Friends of Makoshika will match all donations up to $5,000 and is accepting contributions on their website, friendsofmakoshika.com, via PayPal at friendsofmakoshika@gmail.com, or directly through Badlands Federal Credit Union.