Gov. Gianforte welcomes new expansion at Stevensville ammunition manufacturer

STEVENSVILLE — Governor Greg Gianforte visited the newly expanded Alpha Loading Systems Facility in Stevensville on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, after the company recently expanded its operation to accommodate the increased demand for its American-made machinery and ammunition.

"It's really small businesses that are the backbone of Montana, and Alpha Loading Systems, forty-five good paying jobs here in the Bitterroot, with more business than they can handle, which is really exciting to see,” Gov. Gianforte said.

Since beginning its operation in Stevensville in 1999, Alpha Loading Systems — which was created by Bitterroot Tool & Machine — began manufacturing ammunition loading and priming machinery.

The launching of the new facility in April 2023 allowed the company to expand its business further nationwide and across the world.

"We're looking at doubling or tripling our employment over the next three to five years. As far as credibility to his interest and supporting us, the morale of the employees, it has really taken us to the next level for them to see the commitment of our governor but also his visibility and learning about Alpha and what we do here," said Alpha Loading Systems CEO Rick Reubusch.

Following the visit to Alpha Loading Systems, Gov. Gianforte Visited Vern’s Nursery in Hamilton before meeting with community leaders and legislators.