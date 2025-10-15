WEST GLACIER - Tuesday marks 14 days since the beginning of the federal government shutdown.

The shutdown has affected operations at Glacier National Park after a majority of park employees were furloughed. It's having a ripple effect for one local business in Coram.

Watch the full story:

Government shutdown impacts small business near Glacier National Park entrance

“So I’m feeling it, we’re experiencing less than 50% of our expected sales on a daily basis from Monday through Friday right now,” said Park Provisions Owner Stacey Schnebel.

Park Provisions — a one-stop shop in Coram off Highway 2, just minutes from the entrance of Glacier National Park — specializes in locally sourced homemade meals, grab-and-go treats and outdoor essentials.

Schnebel said her business has seen a decrease in sales since the government shutdown began 14 days ago furloughing the majority of park employees.

“So those folks who are heading to park housing, coming and going to headquarters, grabbing their dinners and their lunches, they’re not stopping in, so we really exist to support our local community, those who live here and work here, and a large percentage of our clientele are federal employees," said Schnebel.

Schnebel said Park Provisions will remain open for normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day as they hope to weather the storm.

“We know that this is temporary, it will end, but in the meantime, it’s very painful and I’m sure for our patrons who are probably missing our sandwiches and our pies at this point.”

A piece of paper taped on the window at the West Glacier entrance said the park will remain as accessible as possible, but some services may not be available.

Visitors and vehicles are still allowed in through the West Glacier entrance, but nobody is manning the check-in stations to take entry fees.

Visitor centers remain closed, but bathrooms were still open at the Apgar Visitor Center.

Watch previous coverage: Government shutdown impacts operations at Glacier National Park

Government shutdown impacts operations at Glacier National Park

“Oh no, I was coming regardless, I’ve never been here, it will be fun, do some trails,” said Glacier National Park Visitor Griffin Rubida.

Rubida was visiting Glacier from Belgrade and met his friend Bradley from Gig Harbor, Washington.

They were not going to let the government shutdown affect their travel plans and were excited to experience Glacier in the fall.

“Yeah, I was in Grand Tetons two weeks, three weeks ago and like the leaves were all changed, but nothing had fallen and it was really pretty, and I saw on a map that the leaves here hadn’t fallen yet and so that was a big part of wanting to do that drive,” said Rubida.

The U.S. Department of the Interior released the following statement to MTN News:

"The National Park Service will continue to keep parks as accessible as possible, including at Glacier National Park, during the lapse in appropriations. Critical functions that protect life, property, and public health will remain in place, including visitor access in many locations, law enforcement, and emergency response. However, changing weather conditions may reduce access and could result in closures in the coming days or weeks for public safety."

The iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park officially closed for the season on Tuesday afternoon.