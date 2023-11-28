Governor Gianforte visits Greenough to cut down state Christmas tree

GREENOUGH — Gov. Greg Gianforte traveled from Helena to Greenough on Monday, November 27, 2023, for the chopping down of the 2023 State Capitol Christmas tree that will go inside the capitol building.

The governor went into the woods to the site of Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation trust lands where the perfect tree was cut down.

Before the tree was cut he met with the workers on the lumber site and signed a permit to remove and harvest this particular tree.

The tree in Greenough was chosen because it was on a DNRC site and the government wanted to show its appreciation for the organization.

The DNRC's Kristen Baker-Dickinson says using a tree from this site highlights the work they do in managing their land sustainably and how the organization operates.

“This is a core part of how DNRC manages their trust lands ... through timber management. And that we look forward to providing any opportunity for the public to be more educated into what and how we do things.”

The tree will be set up and decorated in the Capitol building in Helena on Monday, December 4.

More information on the DNRC’s trust lands can be found at https://dnrc.mt.gov/TrustLand/about/understanding-trust-land.