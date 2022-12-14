Governor highlights Special Olympics Montana during Great Falls visit

Special Olympics Montana received a visit from Governor Greg Gianforte on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Gianforte's visit marked the ninth stop of his "12 Days of Giving" campaign across the state.

Governor visits Great Falls to highlight Special Olympics

Gianforte met with athletes, staff, and volunteers at the organization’s headquarters in Great Falls.

He said, "After 50 years of service, Special Olympics Montana continues to make a positive impact on Montana athletes, their families, and our communities, and I’m proud to highlight their work as part of this campaign.”

Rhonda McCarty, the director of Special Olympics Montana, said, “We use sports as a platform to bring communities together. When we bring communities together, we bring our athletes with disabilities into the mainstream of the community, we bring a whole host of volunteers to support them in that endeavor, and none of that is possible without our sponsors or families.”

Gianforte encouraged people to support Special Olympics Montana; click here if you would like to volunteer or to learn more.

