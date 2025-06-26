Governor holds ceremonial bill signing for "Bobby's Law" in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Governor Greg Gianforte visited Kalispell Wednesday to hold a ceremonial signing for House Bill 267, also known as “Bobby’s Law.”

The bill strengthens the punishment for DUI’s that result in death and honors Bobby Dewbre who was hit and killed by a drunk driver near Columbia Falls on his 21st birthday.

“Humbling, and it’s the goal, that’s the ultimate goal,” said Bobby Dewbre's Mom Beth McBride.

Saving lives from drunk drivers.

That’s the goal behind Bobby’s Law which was officially signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte Wednesday in Kalispell.

“To be at the signing of Bobby’s Law today is unbelievable,” said McBride.

Bobby Dewbre was hit and killed by a drunk driver near Columbia Falls in March of 2023 on his 21st birthday.

McBride has been working tirelessly to bring harsher penalties for DUI’s that result in death.

“I mean it is nice that there is a legacy in Bobby’s name, but the most important thing is that conversations are happening.”

Bobby’s Law creates a new criminal offense: aggravated vehicular homicide while under the influence.

The felony offense applies to anyone who kills another person while driving under the influence if their blood alcohol level was more than .16 — twice the legal limit — or if the person was under court restrictions from other DUIs.

“You know DUI reform it’s so hard to get passed, you know it doesn’t happen overnight, and so we started way before the session, started talking with lawmakers and were able to get this across the finish line,” said Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls.

An individual convicted of the crime would face up to thirty years in prison, with a minimum of three years.

Mitchell sponsored the bill.

“What this is about is bringing real accountability for those families,” said Mitchell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said DUIS’s are a serious problem in Flathead County.

He said Bobby’s Law will help keep roads safer across the state, holding drivers accountable for their actions.

“And this is just a powerful message that when community members and legislatures and law enforcement all work together, we can provide accountability,” said Heino.

McBride is thankful for the Flathead community helping push this bill into law.

“All of the calls, all of the letters, all of the people who came to Helena with us, this isn’t a victory for me and my family, this is a victory for us.”

