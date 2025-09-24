Grain elevator comes down in Havre (video)

An old grain elevator was brought down in Havre on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

TJ Hansen shared this video with KRTV:

Grain elevator comes down in Havre

On a social media post, Aaron J Wiese said the railroad owns the property and removed the elevators to create parking.

While some people are upset about the loss of the structures, Teri Weikert pointed out: "Vacant old buildings are a hazard, especially to kids, the temptation to get inside and 'explore' raises a liability for the railroad, plus being just terrible to have a kid hurt."

