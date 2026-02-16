Granite County turns Riddick Field airport to daytime use only

PHILIPSBURG — In a move that pilots call unprecedented, Granite County commissioners shut off a rotating beacon, effectively changing the Riddick Field Airport near Philipsburg from 24-hour use to daytime only.

A beacon indicates where an airport is to pilots. During landing in dim conditions, pilots say beacons offer additional support rather than solely relying on runway lighting.

During a special meeting on January 7, 2026, residents living near the airport described the beacon as disruptively bright.

County commissioners noted that nighttime landings at the airport are rare, at two to three each year, and moved to turn the beacon off.

Now, the airport is strictly for daytime use. Yet, if an emergency occurs, the beacon would be activated.

However, a member of the airport board resigned after the decision, and pilots' associations worry about new potential risks.

"We've made it harder for someone, particularly at night, to be able to locate that safe place in a mountainous area, in big dark sky. It is ultimately — it's about safety. The Granite County commissioners, this is in fact their decision. They're entitled to it, but as aviation advocates and pilot advocates, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and Montana Pilots Association together, remain seriously disappointed and concerned," AOPA Northwest Mountain Region Manager Brad Schuster said.

Granite County Commissioners declined an on-camera interview, but told MTN they are working with the Granite County Sheriff's Office to create a plan to turn the beacon on during an emergency. That process has not been fully illuminated yet.

Commissioners added that they are seeking an airport board chair and members.