Great Falls Paramedic receives 'Star of Life' award

GREAT FALLS — In an effort to recognize first responders for their efforts in ensuring a safe community, the American Ambulance Association hosted their annual awards banquet in Washington D.C. in November to honor those who have made an impact.

As part of the 'Stars of Life' program, one of the recipients is a local paramedic who has spent over a decade dedicating his time to the city of Great Falls.

John "Bearpaw" Rossmiller, Paramedic Supervisor for Great Falls Emergency Services (GFES) has served the community of Great Falls for over a decade.

"It was very cool and very humbling," Rossmiller said. "I was very surprised to have been nominated for this award. It's quite an honor."

The American Ambulance Association’s 'Stars of Life' celebrates the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities the EMS profession.

The award also highlights the critical role EMS plays in our healthcare infrastructure.

Rossmiller attributes his success to his fellow colleagues and community.

"Being able to represent EMS providers in the state of Montana, represent my company, it was very humbling to be mentioned even in the same sentence with a lot of these folks that are excellent providers all across the country," he said. "It was just a very humbling experience to be considered among those folks."

American Ambulance Association wrote, "Rossmiller is being honored as a Star of Life for his selfless and unflagging service over the years as well as the support and encouragement he always supplies to his EMS colleagues."

Working at GFES for 12 years, Rossmiller talked about his experience.

"GFES has been a great company to work for, and the support they give us as providers in the field, being a smaller ambulance company in the grand scheme of things, to be able to represent our profession well across the state and the country."

