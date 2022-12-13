Some dogs at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls are getting an early Christmas present, as "Santa Paws" delivered some toys on Tuesday.

Great Falls shelter dogs get early Christmas presents

Donated toys were lined up on the floor in a room and one by one the shelter dogs got to come in and play with them and then take one with them.

Lindsey Godwin, a shelter volunteer who also has her own photography business, was taking videos of the dogs. She says she got the idea for the event from a video she saw online.

"Any of the dogs you see, they might be adopted by the time we get the video posted but a lot of them will probably still be here available for adoption. That's our ultimate goal is to get them adopted. The other side of it is donate in any way you can,” Godwin said.

A similar event for the shelter cats is planned for later in the week.

If you would like to adopt, call the shelter at 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website. The shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE.

