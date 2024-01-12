Watch Now
Great Falls teen is battling an extremely rare disease

Oliver
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 10:34:37-05

In the video above, reporter Maggie Reilly talks with Oliver, a typical 13-year-old boy who loves the Lakers, collecting basketball cards, and shooting hoops. However, Oliver has one special thing about him that makes him different than other kids his age. He has been diagnosed with Beta-mannosidosis. Click here to learn more, or to donate toward clinical research.

