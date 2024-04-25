Great Falls woman continues advocacy for multiple sclerosis awareness

Several weeks ago, Tim McGonigal reported on Dawn Sexton of Great Falls (details), who works to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis. She is one of the estimated one million Americans living with multiple sclerosis.

But that's not stopping one of Montana's foremost MS awareness advocates from working full-time and enjoying the many outdoor amenities the Treasure State has to offer.

Dawn currently serves as the clinical education director at Touro College of Osteopathic medicine.

It was nearly a decade ago that she began to feel the symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Since then, she’s become a fierce fighter for awareness, meeting with Congressional leaders and other experts on Capitol Hill fighting for funding and additional research opportunities.

In his latest "McGonigal's Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast, Tim continues the discussion with Dawn:



The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

Previous guests include: