MISSOULA — The fourth-ranked Montana football team survived a road shootout last week at Idaho State, winning 42-38. Michael Wortham played a huge part in the victory, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another, and finishing with 247 all-purpose yards.

On this week's episode of the Griz Insider show, Wortham joins hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran to talk about his performance against the Bengals, as well as his journey to Montana after transferring across the Big Sky Conference from Eastern Washington.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Do-it-all Michael Wortham the ultimate weapon for red-hot Montana

Wortham, the Big Sky's offensive player of the week, has done it all for the Griz through five games.

Entering this week's homecoming matchup with Cal Poly in Missoula, Wortham, a primary wide receiver, has 25 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns, but also has 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 attempts, 309 kickoff return yards and 53 punt return yards. He's also completed two passes for 33 yards.

Meanwhile, Hauck analyzes last week's victory over Idaho State — which was Montana's 16th straight in its series with the Bengals — and looks ahead to this week's matchup with Cal Poly, a game in which the Griz will wear throwback-style uniforms to honor the 30th anniversary of the program's first national championship.

Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on the Montana Television Network.

