Griz top Cats in annual Red Cross blood battle

GREAT FALLS — The University of Montana Grizzlies not only won on the football field Saturday but also brought home bragging rights as the winner of the annual Montana Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle.

Montana State University and University of Montana fans square off each November to see which school can collect the most blood during a series of blood drives in Bozeman and Missoula. This year, Griz fans donated 157 units of lifesaving blood while the Cat fans gave 154 units.

“Congrats to Griz fans for coming out on top this year,” said Matt Ochsner, the communications director for the Red Cross of Montana and Idaho. “We want to thank everyone who took the time to donate the lifesaving blood products that so many Montana families count on. Donating blood and keeping hospital shelves stocked is a win-win no matter who you cheer for.”

The Red Cross has partnered with the two universities in this friendly competition for more than 20 years. In the last 10 years alone, the blood battle has brought in more than 1,760 units of blood, enough blood to help save up to 5,280 lives.

The Red Cross notes the competition couldn’t have come at a more important time as the nation faces an emergency blood shortage. Blood supplies have dropped to the lowest level at this point in the year in more than a decade.