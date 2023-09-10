Grizzly attacks person near Big Sky, emergency closure implemented

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has implemented an emergency closure in the Buck Ridge Yellow Mule area south of Big Sky after a person was attacked by a grizzly bear.

A post on the Custer Gallation National Forest Facebook page said the person shot at and likely wounded the bear.

According to the post, the closure encompasses the following areas:

The closure includes the area from the Forest boundary along Forest Service Road #2599 (Buck Creek Ridge Road) to its terminus at the Buck Ridge Trailhead. The closure continues westerly along Buck Ridge Trail #10 to where it meets the Custer Gallatin/Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest Boundary. It then follows the Forest boundary northwesterly and northerly to section 16 and continues easterly along the Forest boundary back to Buck Creek Ridge Road (FS Road #2599).

No further information, including the current condition of the person who was attacked, was available.

We will update you if we learn more.