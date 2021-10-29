Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Grizzly bear captured near Libby; additional trapping underway

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
A grizzly bear ripped its way through coolers, a tent and other unsecured food storage last week in West Yellowstone.
Grizzly Bear
Posted at 6:00 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 08:01:08-04

KALISPELL — A grizzly bear has been was captured Thursday in Lincoln County.

Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) captured a grizzly bear south of Libby on Thursday and are setting traps for any additional bears that may be seeking food sources near residential areas.

FWP and USFWS captured a bear that was seeking human-related attractants near Parmenter Creek Road. The adult male is being moved to a remote area in the southern Cabinet Mountains.

Camera footage identified additional bears in the area that were getting into human-related attractants. Bear managers set a trap on Oct. 28 in an effort to capture any additional bears, according to a news release.

FWP notes bears are actively seeking available food sources in preparation for winter denning and the best way to avoid attracting a bear onto private property is to remove or secure food attractants. Click here for more information about bears.

People can contact USFWS Wayne Kasworm at (406) 293-4161, ext 205, or FWP’s Kim Annis at (406) 293-4161, ext. 207 to report bear activity in the Libby area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader