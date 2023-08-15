Grizzly bear euthanized after killing cattle in southern Park County

A grizzly bear was euthanized after killing cattle on private land in the Tom Miner Basin in southern Park County.

According to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks press release, the grizzly was a 20-year-old male identified as having been captured and relocated previously due to killing cattle.

The grizzly reportedly had significant tooth decay. Officials say bears in that condition will sometimes prey on cattle as an obtainable food source, especially if they have a history of conflicts with livestock.

The grizzly was captured on August 10 and euthanized on August 11 by FWP, according to the release.

FWP reports this being the third management euthanization of grizzly bears in Montana’s portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Two male grizzly bears were euthanized due to killing cattle and one female grizzly was euthanized recently after becoming food conditioned to unsecured attractants in Big Sky.

Visit Montana FWP's website for information on bear safety.