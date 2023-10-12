Grizzly Insider: Junior Bergen breaks down growth as a receiver, returner

MISSOULA — Montana won its second consecutive game last week, winning a top-20 matchup at UC Davis.

Griz coach Bobby Hauck breaks down the win over the Aggies in this week's Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran. Watch the whole episode in the above video player.

Receiver Junior Bergen also joins the show. The junior from Billings talks about the development of teammates Keelan White and Aaron Fontes as well as his personal growth as a receiver and returner. Bergen has 25 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown this season. In the return game, he leads the Big Sky Conference in punt return yards, punt return touchdowns and punt return average. Bergen has racked 205 yards and a touchdown on 11 punt returns this season and 81 yards on three kickoff returns.

The Griz have another big game this weekend as they travel to Idaho for a matchup with the No. 3 Vandals. Hansen and Corcoran close out the show looking ahead to that game.

Kickoff between the No. 16 Griz and No. 3 Vandals is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (MDT) Saturday in Moscow, Idaho. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.