Habitat for Humanity to unveil new East Missoula homes

EAST MISSOULA - Habitat for Humanity of Missoula is putting the finishing touches on two new homes in East Missoula.

The homes are the fifth and sixth to be built by the organization in the area.

The project is funded partially by a grant from Missoula's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Thousands of dollars were also donated by community partners to build the foundation and install these homes.

The houses will also be a part of a community land trust through Trust Montana.

There is currently one other house being built by Habitat for Humanity in East Missoula this year.

Additionally, the organization will be building a triplex in the Franklin-to-the-Fort neighborhood starting this spring.