Habitat for Humanity to unveil new East Missoula homes

MTN News
Habitat for Humanity of Missoula is putting the finishing touches on two new homes in East Missoula.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jan 12, 2023
The homes are the fifth and sixth to be built by the organization in the area.

The project is funded partially by a grant from Missoula's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Thousands of dollars were also donated by community partners to build the foundation and install these homes.

The houses will also be a part of a community land trust through Trust Montana.

There is currently one other house being built by Habitat for Humanity in East Missoula this year.

Additionally, the organization will be building a triplex in the Franklin-to-the-Fort neighborhood starting this spring.

