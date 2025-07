MISSOULA — A 57-year-old Hamilton man has died from injuries he sustained in a Sunday ATV crash in Ravalli County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Mill Creek Road in the area of the intersection with Orchard Drive in Hamilton.

The victim was thrown from his ATV after losing control on the gravel road.

The man, whose name has not been released, later died from his injuries at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.