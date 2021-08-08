Head on collision leaves one dead and one injured in Missoula

MISSOULA, MT — A 74 year old Missoula man is dead after crashing his Chevy Malibu car head on into a Toyota truck on Saturday.

The 42-year-old female truck driver was injured, and was taken to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. The other truck passenger, a 26 year old male, was not injured.

The 74-year-old male was driving westbound on Mullan Road, approching the intersection at Schmidt Road. Montana Highway Patrol said the man in the Chevy then crossed the center lane heading into eastbound traffic, hitting the truck head on.

It is unknown whether or not the driver of the Chevy Malibu was wearing a seatbelt. The two passengers in the Toyota truck were both wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.