Heads up drivers: Proposed Safety Improvement Project for Interstate 90

HELENA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced and invited the public to comment on a proposal to provide roadside safety enhancements on about 182 miles of I 90, between Three Forks and Billings. The project begins just west of the Three Forks Interchange and extends east for 182 miles ending near Lockwood, east of the Johnson Lane Interchange.

Proposed work includes the installation of advance warning signs, road closure gates, electronic variable message signs, and guardrail. The purpose of the project is to reduce the number and severity of crashes and to improve emergency response and management for crashes, closures, and other types of incidents along the I 90 corridor between Three Forks and Billings.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in late 2022 or early 2023, depending on the completion of all project development activities and the availability of funding. Right-of-Way easements are anticipated. No utility relocations will be needed.

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml [mdt.mt.gov] or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9856000.

The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Preconstruction Engineer Mike Taylor at (406) 657-0233 or District Projects Engineer Kurtis Schnieber at (406) 657-0269.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.