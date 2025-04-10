Helena area internet company shutting off service in May after 10 years

HELENA — Treasure State Internet will discontinue service effective May 15 after serving the Helena community for over a decade.

Treasure State Internet or TSI, a locally owned and operated internet and phone provider, opened in 2013.

According to the company, the need that once drove TSI to open no longer exists as gaps in the availability of reliable broadband they set out to fill have been closed.

They remain proud of the local support and connection they provided to the community, particularly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The company refused to shut off service to local businesses who couldn't pay because they believed staying connected was essential to getting through it together.

In 2024 the company was sold to a new owner with the continued help of Matt Gorecki, the company's founder.

Gorecki says, "The best thing for all of us is that we have options, so however that happens that was the goal and you know that the landscape is different than it was ten years ago."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

TSI will begin shutting off service on May 15 and encourages users to contact other internet and phone service providers in the area to guarantee continued service.