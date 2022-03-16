Helena men honored for saving fisherman's life

HELENA — Three men were awarded Life Saving Awards on Tuesday for helping a man who fell through the ice on Hauser Lake.

On February 23rd at 10 a.m. Public Works employees Travis Leslie and Joachim Walters drove along the causeway when they saw an ice fishing tent go underwater.

Leslie and Walters had help from citizen Jason Walden to rescue the ice fisherman.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton awarded the men during Tuesday's Lewis and Clark County Commission meeting with recognition from Public Works Roads and Bridge Superintendent Kevin Horne.

"The only words I have, true acts of heroism, these guys are true heroes, and we were in the right place at the right time," said Horne.

Sheriff Dutton presented the awards to Walters and Walden as Leslie was unable to attend.

"You did well. Few people can go through life and say that they, that hour, that minute made a difference," said Sheriff Dutton.

Jason Walden was about to leave as he finished fishing, but when he saw the man needed help, he stepped in, and to be awarded the Life-Saving Award, made him emotional.

"Its pretty amazing, just a little overwhelmed really, to be recognized by the county, especially the sheriff because they do this all the time, they are lifesavers, so it just means a lot," said Walden.

The men walked away from the meeting with awards and praises from County Commissioners.

"What you have done, there is a family and families that have a love today because of your actions," said Jim McCormick, Chair of Lewis and Clark County Commission.

