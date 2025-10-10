Work is underway to replace a bridge on one of the most popular hiking paths in Montana.

After the bridge was lost in the flooding, two people have died after slipping into the creek.

For those living close by, the bridge is important for anyone heading up the trail.

“They were supposed to put this bridge in in September and all the helicopters were busy on fires and that stuff so this the first time they get a helicopter,” said Jody Klessens, who lives in Luther and helped bring the pieces to East Rosebud Lake. “We hauled them and they were at Roscoe. They hauled them in there last spring.”

A crew from Central Copters out of Belgrade brought the material six miles up the trail just below Rimrock Lake.

Watch helicopter hauling bridge story here:

Helicopter crew maneuvers replacement bridge from East Rosebud Lake into canyon near Rimrock Lake

It took the helicopter team four trips to haul the replacement for the bridge that was washed out in 2022.

“I have not been involved at all in the actual laying of the bridge up there,” said Chief Tom Kuntz, Red Lodge Fire Rescue. “But it's a pretty narrow canyon, so it definitely takes some skill for those helicopter pilots to be able to lower that in.”

People in the East Rosebud Lake neighborhood saw quite the spectacular show and they're happy the bridge is back.

“People are really going to be relieved that there is a safe access, crossing for that lake, going into the future,” said Jeff Dunham, who along with his wife owns a cabin at the lake.

“I doubt if it will get washed out again because it looks like it's going to be pretty good size,” said Darcy Ness, who was helping clean his friend's cabin.

Without this bridge, the most popular hiking path in Montana turned dangerous.

One man died in June while hiking in the area, and another died last year.

“The bridge will provide a significant amount of safety and security,” said Kuntz.

He says there were no deaths before the bridge was washed out.

“It does have some risk because it's wilderness but it's a manageable trail,” Kuntz said.

A manageable trail with a sturdy new bridge.

“It looks like it's going to be a heavy duty, durable bridge,” Dunham said. “Safe even for horses and packed trains to go across. I think that’s the goal."

“It's really peaceful up here,” said Ness.

Because of the federal government shutdown, no one was available at the U.S. Forest Service to say how long it will take to complete the bridge.