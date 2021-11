SHERIDAN, Wyo. – Interstate 90 at the Montana/Wyoming state line was closed to high profile and light vehicles on Tuesday morning.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation road condition map, I-90 reopens just north of Sheridan, at North Main Street.

The request to close the interstate was made by local law enforcement.

According to KTVQ Meteorologist Miller Robson, an 80 m.p.h. wind gust hit the Sheridan area Tuesday morning.