Highway 200 reopened following potential hostage situation near Lincoln

LINCOLN — UPDATE - 8:27 a.m. - May 16, 2021
LINCOLN - Lincoln Fire and Rescue reports Montana Highway 200 has been reopened north of Lincoln.
No other information is available at this time.
(first report: 12:05 a.m. - May 16, 2022)
LINCOLN - There is a potential hostage situation just north of Lincoln.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports that an armed barricade is taking place along US Highway 200.
MHP says EMTs were called to a medical scene when the patient became armed.
Highway 200 — 9 miles north of Lincoln — is currently being blocked off.
MHP states this is a potential hostage situation.
We have additional information as it becomes available.