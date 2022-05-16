Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Highway 200 reopened following potential hostage situation near Lincoln

Police lights
MTN image
Police lights
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 10:49:32-04

LINCOLN — UPDATE - 8:27 a.m. - May 16, 2021

LINCOLN - Lincoln Fire and Rescue reports Montana Highway 200 has been reopened north of Lincoln.

No other information is available at this time.

(first report: 12:05 a.m. - May 16, 2022)

LINCOLN - There is a potential hostage situation just north of Lincoln.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that an armed barricade is taking place along US Highway 200.

MHP says EMTs were called to a medical scene when the patient became armed.

Highway 200 — 9 miles north of Lincoln — is currently being blocked off.

MHP states this is a potential hostage situation.

We have additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119