Hiker reported missing at Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is seeking help in finding a man who has been reported missing.
Adam Fuselier, 32, from Castle Pines, Colorado has been missing since Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
Fuselier — whose vehicle was found on Wednesday at Logan Pass — is believed to have been climbing Mount Reynolds.
He is described as 6’1” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has light brown, short hair and blue eyes. Fuselier may be wearing a light green rain jacket.
Anyone with information about Fuselier is asked to call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.
According to a news release, a search was cut short by inclement weather on Wednesday.
Another search will be conducted in the area on Thursday.