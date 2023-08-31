Hiker reported missing at Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is seeking help in finding a man who has been reported missing.

Adam Fuselier, 32, from Castle Pines, Colorado has been missing since Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Fuselier — whose vehicle was found on Wednesday at Logan Pass — is believed to have been climbing Mount Reynolds.

He is described as 6’1” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has light brown, short hair and blue eyes. Fuselier may be wearing a light green rain jacket.

Anyone with information about Fuselier is asked to call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.

According to a news release, a search was cut short by inclement weather on Wednesday.

Another search will be conducted in the area on Thursday.