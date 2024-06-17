Home on Lake McDonald within Glacier National Park up for sale

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The dream of owning a home in Glacier National Park is now a possibility as one of the private parcels on Lake McDonald is for sale.

There are over 100 private properties in Glacier National Park called inholdings, which are private land homesteaded before its creation.



While property does come up for sale within the park on occasion, this one is one of a kind as it sits right on Lake McDonald.

The property is made up of three separate parcels that combined are 1.55 acres. It also includes over 100 feet of Lake McDonald shoreline with private access right off the porch.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Currently, there is a rustic two-bedroom cabin on the property. The cabin can be left as is or there is the possibility to build something new. What you’re really getting at this property is the million-dollar views — $15 million to be exact.