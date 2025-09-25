Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to watch the Montana State Bobcats vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

The reigning Big Sky Conference champion Montana State Bobcats begin league play Saturday, Sept. 27.

Fourth-ranked Montana State hosts Eastern Washington inside Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

The Bobcats enter the game with a 2-2 record in nonconference play. They've won back-to-back games after starting the season with consecutive losses. Eastern Washington, meanwhile, won its first game of the season last week. The Eagles are 1-3.

Saturday's game between the Bobcats and Eagles will air statewide in Montana on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

LOCATIONOVER THE AIRDIRECTVSPECTRUM
Billings2.2511
Bozeman7.21411
Butte4.21411
Great Falls3.2412
Helena12.2N/A11
Missoula8.2918

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The No. 5 Montana Grizzlies play the No. 8 Idaho Vandals at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. That game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.

Both the Montana State and Montana games will also stream live on ESPN+.

