Huckleberry Days celebrated in Whitefish

WHITEFISH - Towns across our state are celebrating our famous berry as we are in the middle of prime huckleberry season!

“They go hand in hand, right? Big Sky and huckleberries, in the friendly state of Montana. It's the Northwest treasure, right? Our purple gold," said Gallivanting Goat owner David Thompson.

The Huckleberry Days Art Festival in Whitefish was back in Depot Park this weekend for the 33rd year with over 100 vendors.

The vendors gave locals and visitors the opportunity to view some amazing art and taste unique foods.

“So we see local people and we see friends and it's a way to get out and take part in community activities. We just enjoy being able to give a piece of Montana to people's homes," said Lisa Swain of Montana Wildlife Images.

Huckleberry festivals are abundant throughout the state this time of year.

The huckleberry season is only about a month long and these festivals are a way to celebrate one of the unique things Montana has to offer.

Locals not only use the berries for food, but they also know where there are huckleberries, there are bears.

“That's one of the good times of the year to go looking for bears, is during huckleberry season. So, while you're watching for bears, you can be snacking on huckleberries," said Swain.

Huckleberries cannot be cultivated and only grow in certain places, making the experience even more unique.

“They’re like blueberries on steroids. They're tart. They're full of flavor, they're a mouth full of flavor," Swain said. "So any of the surrounding mountains, just head out on a trail and start looking.”

Whitefish Huckleberry Days was unique with vendors ranging from jewelers to woodworkers and much more.

Some vendors were even working on their craft at their booth to show people how the goods they were purchasing were made.

“We have such a diversity of wildlife in the area that we live, that you could live 100 lifetimes and hike and see something different every day," Swain said.

"It's just such a bountiful place to live as far as exploring nature and seeing the wildlife," Swain concluded.

