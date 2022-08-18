Human foot found in Yellowstone National Park hot spring

Part of a foot was found inside a shoe on Tuesday, August 16, by an employee at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at the park.

The Abyss Pool is in the West Thumb Geyer Basin and reaches temperatures of approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Following the discovery, that section of the park was temporarily closed and has since been reopened to visitors.

Yellowstone Public Information Officer Morgan Warthin says an investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no further details are available. We will update you if we receive more information.