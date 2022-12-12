Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Human remains found in home lost to fire near Polebridge

Fatal Polebridge House Fire Map
MTN News
Fatal Polebridge House Fire Map
Posted at 12:34 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 14:34:52-05

KALISPELL – Human remains were found at the scene of a home that was leveled in a weekend fire near Polebridge.

Flathead County 911 dispatchers were notified of a house fire in the 13000 block of North Fork Road at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The Blankenship and Columbia Falls fire departments — along with several other EMS and law enforcement agencies — were dispatched to the scene.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports the home was a total loss and a further investigation led to the discovery of human remains inside the house.

The remains are being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and identity of the victim.

The incident is being investigated by the Flathead County Fire Investigation Team, and the Flathead County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News