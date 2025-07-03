Iconic Grizzly Bar to close at end of summer

The iconic Grizzly Bar in Roscoe will close for good at the end of the summer.

The owners of the restaurant, which operates seasonally, wrote on social media that they are planning to close on Aug. 31.

"This decision was not made lightly. We are incredibly proud of the legacy we have built together, from first dates and anniversaries to late nights, celebrations, and get-togethers. Your loyalty and support have meant the world to us," the owners wrote.

The Grizzly Bar has operated in its remote location at the base of the Beartooth Mountains for more than a century. Nestled along East Rosebud Creek, the bar is a destination spot in a town whose population has dwindled to fewer than 20 people.

The Grizzly Bar is known for selling "Where the Hell is Roscoe?" merchandise, a cheeky ode to the remoteness of the locale.

In May 2024, co-owner Jennifer O'Shea announced her team was selling the place after 20 years of ownership. The announcement came two years after the bar barely survived the massive flooding in southern Montana.

The bar and restaurant remain for sale.

See what's inside the Grizzly Bar:

'Where the hell is Roscoe?': Grizzly bar welcoming guests for nearly 100 years

Here's the full closure announcement from the owners:

A final farewell from The Grizzly Bar,

After many unforgettable years of serving the finest steaks, pouring glasses of laughter and memories, and welcoming you like family, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of The Grizzly Bar.

This decision was not made lightly. We are incredibly proud of the legacy we have built together, from first dates and anniversaries to late nights, celebrations, and get-togethers. Your loyalty and support have meant the world to us.

Our last day will be August 31st, 2025, and we invite you to join us one final time to share a meal, a memory, and a toast to the wonderful times!

From all of us at The Grizzly Bar, thank you for being part of our story.

With gratitude and love,

The Grizzly Bar Family