KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of a 61-year-old Idaho man who died in a Monday afternoon crash in the Marion area.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has identified the victim as Joseph Cotten of Idaho Falls.

Cotten, who was driving an ATV, died in the crash which happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. near the Boisverts Fishing Access in Marion.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.