Influenza cases on the rise in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Several areas of Montana are seeing a rise in flu cases.

Baseline data shows that the hardest hit area between November 26 and December 9, 2023, is Cascade County with over 200 flu cases reported.

Montana's biggest county — Yellowstone — follows Cascade with 109. Meanwhile, 61 flu cases are being reported in Flathead County an a dozen in Missoula County.

MTN News checked in with Logan Health in Kalispell which is reporting an uptick in influenza patients this holiday season.

Logan Health Doctor of Internal Medicine Daniel Hanba said there is still time to get a flu vaccine for protection throughout the winter months.

He said frequent handwashing and avoiding sick people are good safety measures to practice.

Dr. Hanba said the flu can cause serious illness.

“Definitely seeing an uptick of specifically influenza, I had multiple patients unfortunately have to go to the emergency room over the weekend and were diagnosed with influenza Type-A specifically, so we’re definitely seeing that.”

Dr. Hanba says Logan Health is also starting to see a rise in RSV cases.

Those interested in receiving their flu or RSV vaccine can find more information here.