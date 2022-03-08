Info sought on missing Missoula teen Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department.

Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap, a 14-year-old Native American girl, has been reported missing.

Savannah was last seen on Feb. 16 at around 7 a.m. before school started.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater and light grey sweats with black drawstrings. She may be wearing a black bracelet and carrying a Nike backpack.

Savannah is 5'5" tall, weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

While her destination and her mode of travel are not known but she has ties to Cut Bank, Browning, Missoula, and Washington State.

There is a strong concern for her welfare, according to the alert.

Anyone with information about Savannah is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.